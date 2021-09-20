Williston’s ‘Cottonwood Forest’ Pumpkin Patch Opens

WILLISTON, N.D. - Just in time for autumn, Williston’s pumpkin patch is now open for business.

Cottonwood Forest began its 10th season on Sunday. The pumpkin patch features more than 2,400 pumpkins, ziplines, photo opportunities and many other attractions. Owner John Cecil says he and his wife love setting up the patch for the public.

“They enjoy that. They just keep coming back sometimes four times a year and they really enjoy it. We get a lot of compliments off of it,” said Cecil.

Cottonwood Forest is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 12 to 7 p.m. until Oct. 24.

