Williston Basin School District to purchase additional special ed bus

WILLISTON, N.D. - In order to keep up with demand with bussing special ed students, the Williston Basin School District is purchasing an additional school bus.

The district currently has five buses, but some of them are considered to be in rough shape.

The new bus will be able to fit more students and provides room for up to two wheelchairs.

The district is required by law to bus special ed students, so transportation manager Katie Kerschion says the purchase was much needed.

“This is probably to me and my position the most important thing that could possibly happen. It brings us stability, the main thing, and that’s huge to me,” said Kerschion.

The bus cost $58,000 and is expected to be ready to go by next month.

