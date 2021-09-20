Advertisement

Will North Dakota have to start using another area code?

Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota is one of eleven states with only one area code... for now.

Numbers with a “701” area code are projected to run out by 2026.

In order to keep just one area code, the Public Service Commission is seeking permission from the FCC to free up unused phone numbers.

New Hampshire and Maine are making the same request.

