Update: former Lyft driver’s GSI case vacated

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sept. 15, a district court judge vacated the conviction of a former Lyft driver charged with raping a passenger in 2018.

In May 2019, a jury convicted 42-year-old Corey Wickham on two counts of gross sexual imposition. A judge ordered him to serve 20 years in prison.

The North Dakota Supreme Court upheld Wickham’s conviction last year.

Last week, Wickham filed for post-conviction relief. Judge Bobbie Wieler granted Wickham’s application, noting that testimony introduced by the state violated Wickham’s constitutional rights.

In a move that was “baffling” to the court, the defense attorney did not object to the testimony. Judge Wieler says this, and the influence the testimony had on the jury, “permits a legal error that is below an objective standard of reasonableness.”

Wickham is now scheduled to stand trial for four days starting Jan 11, 2022.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.