UDPATE: Missing Wishek woman found in Jamestown, Silver Alert canceled

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -UPDATE: The Silver Alert issued on September 19, 2021 has been cancelled. Marjorie Burton has been SAFELY located in Jamestown by law enforcement officials.

ORIGINIAL STORY: A Silver Alert is being issued at the request of the Wishek Police Department. Marjorie Burton of Wishek is an 88 year old Caucasian Female. She is Five feet Five inches tall, weighs 121 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a rose print shirt with dark pants.

Her last known whereabouts were on Sunday September 19 at 3:30 PM in Wishek. She is believed to be traveling in a white 2018 Ford Fusion, N D plate 4 6 9 A V P.

Additional information: The vehicle is registered to her husband Jack Burton. Jack was last seen wearing a brown sweater with black pants. Marjorie is considered vulnerable due to recent surgery and dementia. Jack is incapable of caring for Marjorie for long periods of time. The couple may be headed to Jamestown, the City of LaMoure, Edgeley, or Canada.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Wishek PD at 701-452-2469

