Advertisement

UDPATE: Missing Wishek woman found in Jamestown, Silver Alert canceled

Marjorie Burton
Marjorie Burton(KFYR-TV)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -UPDATE: The Silver Alert issued on September 19, 2021 has been cancelled. Marjorie Burton has been SAFELY located in Jamestown by law enforcement officials.

ORIGINIAL STORY: A Silver Alert is being issued at the request of the Wishek Police Department. Marjorie Burton of Wishek is an 88 year old Caucasian Female. She is Five feet Five inches tall, weighs 121 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a rose print shirt with dark pants.

Her last known whereabouts were on Sunday September 19 at 3:30 PM in Wishek. She is believed to be traveling in a white 2018 Ford Fusion, N D plate 4 6 9 A V P.

Additional information: The vehicle is registered to her husband Jack Burton. Jack was last seen wearing a brown sweater with black pants. Marjorie is considered vulnerable due to recent surgery and dementia. Jack is incapable of caring for Marjorie for long periods of time. The couple may be headed to Jamestown, the City of LaMoure, Edgeley, or Canada.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Wishek PD at 701-452-2469

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Dickinson woman killed in multi-vehicle crash
Mandan community continues to wait for Chad Isaak sentence.
What’s a PSI? Mandan community continues to wait for sentence in Chad Isaak trial
Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
Agents search in Wyoming for Gabby Petito, in Florida for boyfriend
Police and the FBI are searching for Brian Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve in Florida.
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Corey Wickham
New trial granted for former Lyft driver convicted of sexually assaulting passenger

Latest News

rain wx
Evening Weather 9/19/21
North Dakota bees
Dakota Zoo celebrates its bees with updated exhibit
Applefest
Bismarck Cancer Centers Applefest event is back at Buckstop Junction
Military Museum
Leaders discuss building a military museum in Bismarck