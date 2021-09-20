Schulz named new director of ND Parks and Recreation

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The state’s Homeland Security director Cody Schulz has been named to lead the North Dakota Parks and Rec department.

Schulz, a New Salem native, has worked at the state’s Department of Emergency Services for 13 years and served as the director of Homeland Security since 2018. He will begin his new role on Oct, 11.

Schulz also served on the Morton County Commission from 2012 to 2020, also serving as chairman in 2016, 2017 and 2020.

Preparedness Chief Debbie LaCombe has been appointed to serve as the interim homeland security director until a replacement is named.

“As a former county commissioner and park board member, he understands how parks can enhance communities and help attract and retain workforce, drive tourism and improve quality of life. We look forward to his continued leadership in state government, which will serve all North Dakota citizens well,” said Gov. Doug Burgum.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.