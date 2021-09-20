Man accused of murder and arson in Bismarck hopes to use past criminal history against co-defendant

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Monday, a district court judge denied a motion to separate co-defendants in a murder-arson case that is set for trial in October.

Nikki Entzel, 40, and Earl Howard, 43, are accused of murdering Nikki’s husband Chad Entzel in January 2020. Court documents report that the pair then set Entzel’s home on fire.

Entzel and Howard appeared in front of District Court Judge Douglas Bahr on Monday. Howard’s attorney, Philip Becher, asked that Entzel’s criminal history be permitted into evidence during trial.

“The issue at trial really is, did Ms. Entzel and Mr. Howard formulate a plan to commit this alleged murder. This criminal history that we just discussed of Ms. Entzels, I mean, Mr. Howard wasn’t a part of any of that. Mr. Howard, in fact, has no criminal history.. This history of financial crimes that she’s committed alone without a co-conspirator being present, I think it shows a capability,” said Howard’s defense attorney Philip Becher.

Becher added that it would be beneficial for both parties if Howard and Entzel went to trial separately.

Nikki Entzel’s attorneys want to preclude her criminal history.

“We filed a motion to exclude Ms. Entzel’s criminal history, but obviously should she choose to testify it could be used for impeachment purposes... my client would still ask that the court not sever these two cases,” said Entzel’s public defender Justin Balzer.

Entzel could but would not be required to testify during trial.

Both Entzel’s attorney and the state’s attorneys do not want to try the defendants separately. Judge Douglas Bahr agreed.

“It’s premature,” Judge Bahr stated, saying past criminal history can be discussed at trial.

“The order does incorporate that certain parts of the brief could be admitted. If she testifies [it could still be used for] attacking her credibility,” added Judge Bahr.

Judge Bahr denied each part of the motion without prejudice. Entzel and Howard remain co-defendants.

At this point, Entzel’s criminal history will not be admitted, but there are opportunities for it to be admitted during trial.

The trial for Entzel and Howard is scheduled for 10 days starting October 25th.

