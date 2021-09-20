Advertisement

Main Street Minute: Jersey Mike’s opens in the Magic City

Jersey Mike's in Minot
Jersey Mike's in Minot(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – A new sub shop chain opened their doors in Minot, giving the community a different style of sandwiches to enjoy.

The new Jersey Mike’s Subs in Minot is giving the community a lunch option unlike any other.

“I was curious to see what it would be like compared to everything, like Subway and Jimmy Johns. By far, hands down, the best sub sandwich I have had in ages,” said Katherine Allen, a first time customer at Jersey Mike’s.

Their unique east coast style sandwiches draw in the hungry customers with “The Juice.”

“The Jersey Mike’s way would be the juices for sure. The oil and vinegar. I used to be a ranch person, then I finally tried it and I’m stuck,” said Sierra Engel, Jersey Mike’s general manager.

In addition to their hand sliced meat and cheeses, they also freshly grill each sandwich to order.

“You go places and you get like microwaved or toasted, and it’s not just that right fresh, hot off the grill and that’s the fun part. We get to throw raw chicken, raw steak on and just kind of go with it. These guys are super well trained in making sure those are fully cooked and ready to go and it just brings a really nice flavor to it. It’s not just sitting there, ready to go,” said Engel.

Leaving customers like Allen coming back for more.

“It’s faster than waiting for your meat at Walmart to get sliced. Just to see that, it gives you that comfort that you know that it’s fresh and that’s the take away from it. It makes my mouth water just thinking about it,” said Allen.

Serving up unique tastes and fresh meats.

Jersey Mike’s is located at 304 4th Avenue NW Suite 1, next to Noodles & Co.

Their dining room is open right now, but their drive through should be open in the coming weeks.

During the store’s opening week, Jersey Mike’s donated a portion of their sales to the Minot Hockey Boosters, which came to just over $6,800.

