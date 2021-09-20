Advertisement

Long X Bridge receives regional award

Long X Bridge
Long X Bridge(NDDOT)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MCKENZIE COUNTY, N.D. - The North Dakota Department of Transportation has been given a regional award for their work on the Long X Bridge expansion project.

The project won in the “Operations Excellence” category for the West Region at the America’s Transportation Awards. The bridge was recognized for creating a more reliable and safer way of travelling.

Director Bill Panos says he’s proud of the team in charge of making transportation in northwestern North Dakota safer.

“The team that works on these projects do an excellent job each and every day for the citizens of North Dakota and it’s always great for them to recieve recognition for a job well done,” said Panos.

The four-lane expansion was completed in June and the department will soon be working on expanding Highway 85 from Watford City to the Long X Bridge.

The project will be judged alongside other projects for a national award next month.

