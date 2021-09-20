Advertisement

Little Black Dress Campaign kicks off to raise awareness about poverty

Little Black Dress campaign
Little Black Dress campaign(MSA United Way)
By Hayley Boland
Sep. 20, 2021
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Today is the first day of the Missouri Slope Area United Way’s Little Black Dress campaign.

The campaign consists of 27 teams of women in the Bismarck area challenging each other to wear the same black dress for four days straight. Organizers say it helps raise awareness for poverty in the community.

The Little Black Dress Campaign has raised more than $225,000 since 2017, with funds going toward things like tutoring for struggling students and mentors for children.

“A lot of times, we get in our own little bubbles, and we don’t see the difficulties that other people are facing in our communities. I think this is a great way to reconnect the communities, become aware of what other people are facing, and try to do something to support them,” said Zoe Wergeland Manstrom, marketing director for MSA United Way.

Manstrom says many of the black dresses worn for the campaign will be dry cleaned and donated to the Abused Adult Resource Center for their career closet.

