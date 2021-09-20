How the drought will impact fall foliage in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With fall right around the corner, leaves are already starting to change their color. But will our ongoing drought impact the foliage?

Trees in North Dakota are stressed by the lack of rainfall this year and by the record-setting heat we saw this summer.

“They’ll start changing color early, and most likely, it will be pretty rapid. Historically with drought, you tend to see a really short fall color period,” said Peter Gag, forest health manager at the North Dakota Forest Service.

Peak colors usually occur during the first few weeks of October, but several state parks are already reporting the colors changing.

“It starts, usually, farther north, and then works its way south. So, right now, we’re seeing a few of the areas up in the Lake Metigoshe area and maybe up northeast in the Pembina Gorge area, and the North Unit, you’re going to start seeing some of that change. And then that will kind of go throughout the state as we progress into early October,” said Sara Otte Coleman, director of tourism and marketing at the North Dakota Department of Commerce.

Areas in the state around lakes and rivers will see the most change in color, with many trees, especially elms, ashes, and birch trees, turning various shades of yellow and orange. But in urban areas, some maple trees have been planted, allowing for some pops of red this fall. And if you do have any trees in your yard, make sure that you’re giving them plenty of water so that they stay healthy this fall and into next year.

“Those important landscape trees should probably be given some water beyond what we’re just giving to our grass,” said Gag.

With peak foliage right around the corner, get out and enjoy the fall foliage while you can, as the drought might shorten the amount of time you have to do so this year.

