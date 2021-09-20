Advertisement

Drive-through flu vaccine clinics scheduled

(kfyr)
By Brian Gray
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health has planned three drive-through flu clinics for the public beginning on Monday, Sept. 27.

Two other events are scheduled on Oct. 12 and 18.

Appointments are necessary and can be scheduled by going online or calling 355-1540. Walk-ins will be accepted if extra vaccines are available.

You can register online here.

