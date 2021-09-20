Advertisement

Couple asked to leave Texas bar for violating ‘no mask’ policy

By KTVT Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWLETT, Texas (KTVT) - The owner of a Texas bar is defending his “no masks allowed” policy after asking a couple to leave when they refused to take their masks off while inside.

Natalie Wester and her husband went to Hang Time, a bar and restaurant in Rowlett, Texas, with a few friends last week. It’s something they don’t often get to do as new parents.

“If you’ve ever been new parents… having those couple of hours out like once a month or so is so important for your mental health,” Wester said.

The Westers are fully vaccinated, but they choose to wear masks when they go out in order to protect their 4-month-old son, who is immunocompromised. But at Hang Time, they were told they had to take their masks off.

“Our waitress came over, sat down next to me and said, ‘Our manager sent me over because I am nicer than he is. And yes, this is very political, but you need to take your mask off,’” Wester said.

The bar has a “no masks allowed” policy, one that’s uncommon amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But Tom, the owner, says he considers it part of the dress code.

“I have spent my money on this business. I put my blood, sweat and tears in this business, and I don’t want any masks in here,” he said. “I feel the overall reaction with the masks is ridiculous in the United States right now.”

The owner says it’s a private business, and he has every right to refuse service to those who want to wear a mask. There’s no sign announcing the policy, but the hostess tells everyone who is wearing a mask that they must take it off at the door.

“So, when they put their masks on the other night, they were reminded that they were asked at the front to take it off. They didn’t want to, so we asked them to leave,” said the owner of the Westers.

The bar owner says he was unaware of the Westers’ immunocompromised son, but the “no mask” policy is something he believes in strongly and will continue to enforce.

Copyright 2021 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Dickinson woman killed in multi-vehicle crash
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Marjorie Burton
UDPATE: Missing Wishek woman found in Jamestown, Silver Alert canceled
Mandan community continues to wait for Chad Isaak sentence.
What’s a PSI? Mandan community continues to wait for sentence in Chad Isaak trial
Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
Agents search in Wyoming for Gabby Petito, in Florida for boyfriend

Latest News

The full forensic identification of the remains has not been completed, but FBI officials felt...
Human remains 'consistent' with Gabby Petito found during search
The owner says it’s a private business, and he has every right to refuse service to those who...
Texas bar owner defends 'no mask' policy after asking couple to leave
A military training jet crashed in a neighborhood near Fort Worth, Texas, injuring the two...
2 pilots injured when military jet crashes in Texas backyard
A parachute and other items remain outside an Ole Donut where one pilot landed after ejecting...
Military training jet crashes in Texas, injuring both pilots