CHI St. Alexius Williston holding free vaccination clinic for school staff and first responders

WILLISTON, N.D. - CHI St. Alexius Williston will be providing free COVID-19 and flu shots for any first responders and school staff Friday. The event will be held at the Craven-Hagan Clinic, located at door number eight from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Only the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be on hand.

Walk-ins are welcomed or you can call 701-572-7651 to schedule an appointment.

