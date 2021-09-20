Advertisement

CHI St. Alexius Williston holding free vaccination clinic for school staff and first responders

(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. - CHI St. Alexius Williston will be providing free COVID-19 and flu shots for any first responders and school staff Friday. The event will be held at the Craven-Hagan Clinic, located at door number eight from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Only the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be on hand.

Walk-ins are welcomed or you can call 701-572-7651 to schedule an appointment.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marjorie Burton
UDPATE: Missing Wishek woman found in Jamestown, Silver Alert canceled
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Shooting investigation
One person injured after Williston shooting
Police lights
Dickinson woman killed in multi-vehicle crash
Images courtesy: Sam Paszek
Herd of bison spotted near Lake Metigoshe

Latest News

Williston Basin School District to purchase additional special ed bus
Andrea Lytle Peet
Pedaling with a purpose
Out of the Darkness Walk
Out of the Darkness Walk
Woman with ALS pedals to complete marathon in all 50 states
Cottonwood Forest Pumpkin Patch
Williston’s ‘Cottonwood Forest’ Pumpkin Patch Opens