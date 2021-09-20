Carson Wentz sprains both ankles

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One of the unfortunate themes to the NFL career of Carson Wentz is injuries. Yesterday, he was forced to lead the Colts game against the Rams.

Indianapolis was trailing and the Century High School graduate was trying to lead the team on a comeback drive. Wentz was under pressure and Aaron Donald made a tackle rolling Carson’s ankle. After the game, he said there was no way he could continue.

Carson Wentz, Colts quarterback, said: “Ankle got twisted up, felt it right away and it did not feel good. Tried to tape it up and do everything I could to get back out there and finish the game and it’s a bad feeling to not be out there especially in that situation. You kind of feel like you let the team down a little bit so it’s definitely frustrating but it’s football.”

Monday, Colts Head Coach Frank Reich said Wentz sprained both ankles on the same play. Reich was asked how he thought Carson was playing at the time of the tackle.

“He was pretty good. He was pretty good. I thought he made some good decisions and worked through his progressions. There were a couple of plays, two or three plays and we talked about them today as we went through the film, you know, you throw it 35-40 times there’s going to be some plays you want back it’s a hard position to play, but I think by and large he was pretty good in making those decisions,” said Reich.

Reich also said his history with Carson is that he’s a pretty fast healer and that he’s tough, and if there’s any chance that he can play with these ankle sprains, he’ll play.

The Colts are scheduled to host Seattle on Sunday afternoon.

