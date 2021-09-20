Advertisement

Bismarck woman killed after being hit by pickup truck

(Gray)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police say a pedestrian hit by a pickup truck on River Road Saturday has died.

They say 64-year-old Leora Herrmann was crossing the street to enter Pioneer Park when 79-year-old driver William Dethloff hit her.

Hermann died at the hospital.

Investigators say they don’t believe Dethloff was impaired, but a completed report will be sent to the Burleigh County State’s Attorney Office to consider possible charges.

