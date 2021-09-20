Bismarck kindergartener publishes book about dinosaurs

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - You’re never too old to chase your dreams.

Turns out, you’re never too young either.

Six-year-old Carter Pendergast is just learning how to read, but he’s already written and published his first book.

His book, titled “I’m a Spinosauraus, Bigger than a T-Rex” is a combination of the things Carter loves most: dinosaurs and books.

Carter knows a lot about dinosaurs.

“An amazing fact about a T-Rex; the teeth are actually the size of a banana,” he explained.

When he grows up, Carter hopes to be a paleontologist.

“They dig up dinosaur bones,” said Carter.

He also loves books.

“He’s always been into books and is just learning how to read,” said Carter’s mom, Katherine Pendergast.

Carter’s mom, also known as Kat Socks, is a published author.

“I wrote under a pen name,” she said.

“My mom had her own books, and I thought, ‘Why not write my own book?’” said Carter.

So that’s exactly what the mom and son did.

“I made a book about a Spinosaurus,” he said.

Carter is the dinosaur expert; his mom, the writer.

“I asked him, ‘What would you put in it?’ He said, ‘Well, I’d have fun facts about the Spinosaurus.’ He had just learned how to rhyme so he wanted the book to rhyme,” his mom said.

It took about a year from start to finish. The final result: an easy-to-read book filled with fun facts about Carter’s favorite dinosaur.

“The Spinosaurus is more powerful than the T-Rex. It’s got longer arms and longer feet and it is much taller,” Carter said.

“He really enjoyed helping pick out the rhyming words and fun facts that we wanted to put in there, and then also helping out on the illustration side as far as picking out what we liked and what direction we wanted to go,” Katherine added.

Carter is already thinking about the next book he might write.

“Maybe one about a T-Rex,” he said.

Because he’s discovered writing is a fun way to share six years worth of dinosaur knowledge with others.

You can purchase Carter’s books in a few Bismarck stores, including Ferguson Books, North Dakota Embroidery and Gifts and Punky’s Bath and Gift shop or on his mom’s website, katssocks.com.

