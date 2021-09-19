Advertisement

USDA new grants helping small businesses with COVID-19 response

Pandemic Response and Safety Grants
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUTTLE, N.D. – The UDSA is offering new grants to farmers and small business to help with COVID-19 response and safety.

The Pandemic Response and Safety Grants provide funds for their response to COVID-19 including measures to protect their workers.

Small farms, farmers markets, food processors are just a few of the eligible businesses in the area.

You can request up to $20,000 to cover expenses associated with the pandemic.

The application period is Sept. 23 through Nov. 8.

The Foundation for Agricultural and Rural Resources Management and Sustainability, or FARRMS, is offering help to those applying.

“We feel that a lot of local producers may be eligible for this grant and it’s a very simple grant process and so we just want to be sure people know about it and that as many of them apply for it,” said Executive Director of FARRMS Stephanie Blumhagen.

FARRMS will have an online support session Sept. 30 at 1:00 pm.

