GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Fighting Hawks were back in the win column on Saturday, as they shut out Drake 38-0 in the 55th Potato Bowl.

The Fighting Hawks were led by Isaiah Smith and Luke Skokna, who each had over 100 yards rushing and a touchdown on the day.

UND (2-1) heads into a bye week and will next host NDSU on October 2nd.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.