One person injured after Williston shooting

By Michael Anthony
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - An individual is in critical condition after receiving multiple gunshot wounds Sunday Morning.

The Williston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the 3000 block of 3rd Avenue east around 2 a.m. Officers identified a 22-year old male who had been shot multiple times. Suspects related to the incident have been arrested.

This is a developing story.

