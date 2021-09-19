Advertisement

New trial granted for former Lyft driver convicted of sexually assaulting passenger

Corey Wickham
Corey Wickham(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The courts have vacated the conviction of a former Lyft driver charged with sexually assaulting a passenger in 2018 and ordered a new trial, according to online court records.

A jury convicted 42-year-old Corey Wickham in May 2019 of two counts of gross sexual imposition, one an A-felony, the other, a AA-felony.

Wickham was ordered to serve 20 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised probation, and register as a sex offender.

The North Dakota Supreme Court upheld Wickham’s conviction last year.

Online records indicate that Judge Bobbi Weiler granted Wickham’s application for post-conviction relief, in a ruling filed Sept. 15, though the order was not accessible as of Saturday.

In Wickham’s online criminal filing, a felony jury trial has been scheduled for Jan. 11, 2022.

According to online records, Wickham is held in the Burleigh-Morton Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

Your News Leader will have more information as it is made available.

