TOWSON, M.D. (KFYR) - The NDSU football team made it 3-0 on the year on Saturday after they defeated Towson 35 to 7.

The Bison ground game was superb as they had four different players score on the ground.

NDSU (3-0) will next be in action on October 2nd when they play at North Dakota.

