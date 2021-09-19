Mother-daughter duo live up to “be strong” motto

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When Evy Olson was diagnosed with Myasthenia Gravis, a rare and chronic autoimmune disorder where antibodies destroy the communication between nerves and muscle, she turned to her family for support. This weekend, her family continues that support as Evy and her daughter Morgan run the 5K and 10K in the Bismarck Marathon.

Evy prepares for race day. She’s happy to be running again with her daughter Morgan.

“So, we decided a long time ago, that this is what we would do for my birthday, is run together,” said Evy Olson of Montana.

Running carried them through some tough times.

“All of this COVID and everything, it’s gotten me through it. Through stresses in life with our family and our mom getting sick, I’ve run through that,” said Morgan of Bismarck.

They both have run in marathons and half marathons and are ready to race in Bismarck, but that wasn’t always the case.

“I couldn’t even really walk, so I had a couple incidents where I was in rehab for a month. But then as soon as I got out the muscles work again, and you have to retrain. The beauty about running is that your muscles remember how to do it,” added Evy.

The duo runs for many reasons.

“I learned it from my mom, and she has been kind of my biggest inspiration in life. I always remember her running,” said Morgan.

“Really I see the difference in my peace. It just gives me peace,” said Evy.

Evy’s motto for race day and for life is “be strong.” Both Evy and Morgan have put that to the test as they race through the trails in Bismarck.

Evy says she’s remained symptom-free for the past 11 years.

