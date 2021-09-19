Minot Resilience Manager resigns

MINOT, N.D. – John Zakian, the Resilience Manager for the city of Minot, has resigned.

A spokesperson for the city said Zakian’s last day is Sept. 30.

The city hired Zakian in 2017 to oversee the city’s use of just under $75 million awarded from Housing and Urban Development, as part of the National Disaster Resilience program.

Last June Zakian announced his intentions to resign for a job in Texas, but rescinded it weeks later and stayed in Minot.

The spokesperson said the city is working to determine how they will oversee the use of the money going forward.

The city has two more years to use the money, though much of it has already been allocated to projects like the Blu on Broadway housing development, and planning for the new Minot City Hall.

