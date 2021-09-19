Leaders discuss building a military museum in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Heritage Museum has a regular rotation of new exhibits, but there’s one that may require a new wing to build in the coming years.

The State Historical Society has been in talks with the National Guard and other branches of the military to build a “Military Museum”.

The state approved the National Guard’s request to begin collecting donations and to conduct a feasibility study.

“We’ve had over 200 years of rich military across our state. To preserve those stories, that history, of not only the active duty Air Force bases here, the individual stories. But I think it’s important to tell that story to inspire our next generation,” said Deputy Adjutant General Jackie Huber.

Talks have been going on for a year, and may require a 60,000 square foot addition to the State Museum.

There is no timeline for construction and would require the state legislature to approve the plans.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.