Advertisement

Leaders discuss building a military museum in Bismarck

Military Museum
Military Museum(KFYR-TV)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Heritage Museum has a regular rotation of new exhibits, but there’s one that may require a new wing to build in the coming years.

The State Historical Society has been in talks with the National Guard and other branches of the military to build a “Military Museum”.

The state approved the National Guard’s request to begin collecting donations and to conduct a feasibility study.

“We’ve had over 200 years of rich military across our state. To preserve those stories, that history, of not only the active duty Air Force bases here, the individual stories. But I think it’s important to tell that story to inspire our next generation,” said Deputy Adjutant General Jackie Huber.

Talks have been going on for a year, and may require a 60,000 square foot addition to the State Museum.

There is no timeline for construction and would require the state legislature to approve the plans.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Dickinson woman killed in multi-vehicle crash
Mandan community continues to wait for Chad Isaak sentence.
What’s a PSI? Mandan community continues to wait for sentence in Chad Isaak trial
Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
Agents search in Wyoming for Gabby Petito, in Florida for boyfriend
Corey Wickham
New trial granted for former Lyft driver convicted of sexually assaulting passenger
Bismarck-Mandan Professional Women in Building makeover.
Professional Women in Building surprise single mom with makeover

Latest News

Applefest
Bismarck Cancer Centers Applefest event is back at Buckstop Junction
Mother-Daughter duo
Mother-daughter duo live up to “be strong” motto
Pandemic Response and Safety Grants
USDA new grants helping small businesses with COVID-19 response
Minot Resilience Manager resigns
Minot Resilience Manager resigns