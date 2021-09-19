Advertisement

Herd of bison spotted near Lake Metigoshe

Images courtesy: Sam Paszek
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, N.D. – It’s uncommon to see bison roaming around Lake Metigoshe, but that’s exactly what some passersby saw near Birchwood Golf Course Saturday afternoon.

At least four bison were spotted near the course during the 4 o’clock hour.

Eyewitnesses said it appeared at least some of the bison had ear tags, so they may have gotten loose from an area ranch.

If you ever see a bison out in the open, do not approach the animal and keep your distance, as they are known to charge at people.

