Advertisement

Dakota Zoo celebrates its bees with updated exhibit

North Dakota bees
North Dakota bees(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bees help pollinate flowers for crops that make up an $18 billion industry. Their importance to the environment also helps clean the air, ecosystems and stabilize soils.

The Dakota Zoo in Bismarck celebrated its bee population by unveiling a new bee exhibit in the Discovery Center. Bee keepers from the North Dakota Department of Agriculture moved honey bees into their new home on Saturday and families got to watch as they began making honey.

”It’s something that [kids] usually don’t get a lot of exposure to. So it’s nice to see that they know they don’t have to be scared. [People] can get really close now, they’re interested and it’s just another facet of being about to see where your food comes from,” said assistant state apiary inspector Adam Pachl.

Pachl said it takes the full lifespan of one thousand bees to make one pound of honey.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Dickinson woman killed in multi-vehicle crash
Mandan community continues to wait for Chad Isaak sentence.
What’s a PSI? Mandan community continues to wait for sentence in Chad Isaak trial
Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
Agents search in Wyoming for Gabby Petito, in Florida for boyfriend
Corey Wickham
New trial granted for former Lyft driver convicted of sexually assaulting passenger
Bismarck-Mandan Professional Women in Building makeover.
Professional Women in Building surprise single mom with makeover

Latest News

rain wx
Evening Weather 9/19/21
Applefest
Bismarck Cancer Centers Applefest event is back at Buckstop Junction
Military Museum
Leaders discuss building a military museum in Bismarck
Mother-Daughter duo
Mother-daughter duo live up to “be strong” motto