Dakota Zoo celebrates its bees with updated exhibit

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bees help pollinate flowers for crops that make up an $18 billion industry. Their importance to the environment also helps clean the air, ecosystems and stabilize soils.

The Dakota Zoo in Bismarck celebrated its bee population by unveiling a new bee exhibit in the Discovery Center. Bee keepers from the North Dakota Department of Agriculture moved honey bees into their new home on Saturday and families got to watch as they began making honey.

”It’s something that [kids] usually don’t get a lot of exposure to. So it’s nice to see that they know they don’t have to be scared. [People] can get really close now, they’re interested and it’s just another facet of being about to see where your food comes from,” said assistant state apiary inspector Adam Pachl.

Pachl said it takes the full lifespan of one thousand bees to make one pound of honey.

