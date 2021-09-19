Central North Dakota Afghan family desperately trying to save their loved ones stuck in Taliban-controlled Kabul

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tensions are still high in Kabul, Afghanistan. One local family is desperately trying to find a way to get their family to the United States before the Taliban kills them.

Julie Ramos Lagos is the executive director of the Bismarck Global Neighbors, an organization that helps connect refugees and evacuees with community members. This family, who asked to stay anonymous for fear the Taliban would kill their family in Kabul, say they’ve asked the government for help but are waiting for the next steps.

“They’ve been waiting patiently, trying to reach out to non-government entities as well to see if there was anyone that would take their case, help them and work with their families. It becomes more and more urgent for them everyday,” said Bismarck Global Neighbors executive director Julie Ramos Lagos.

Coming up tonight on the Night Report, Your News Leader spoke exclusively with the local Afghan family as they share their fears and hopes for peace.

