Brave the Shave main event in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Brave the Shave held its main event today at the YMCA to help in the fight against pediatric cancer.

Attendance was a little lower than in 2019, but spirits were high for both first time attendees and experienced shavers. One team leader knows the difficulty of losing a child, but said seeing dozens of people participating is inspiring.

”I really struggled with the ‘why’ after losing Cully. ‘Why did this happen to us?’ To know that we’ve raised $75,000, we’ve helped grow this organization. It’s something good coming out of something tragic,” said Randi Oothoudt.

Sixteen teams raised more than $155,000 of the $250,000 statewide goal. There’s three more Brave the Shave events this year.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.