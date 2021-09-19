Bismarck Cancer Centers Applefest event is back at Buckstop Junction

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Cancer Centers annual Applefest event is back to its original home of Buckstop Junction after hosting a parking lot concert at the Community Bowl last year in light of COVID-19.

Staff say this year there will still be some COVID-19 mitigation efforts in place.

They won’t use any indoor facilities; everything will be pretty much outside.

There will be hand sanitizer stations placed throughout, and there will be social distancing when possible.

As far as festivities go, the event will feature live music, kids’ games, food vendors and of course, fresh apple cider.

“All the money raised goes back to our foundation, and to the services that we provide those patients we treat like transportation assistance, lodging assistance, message care, physical therapy dietary care, support groups, anything we can think of to really treat the whole patient and not just the cancer,” said Bismarck Cancer Center Marketing Director Sara Kelsch.

The event will be held on September 25 and the 26 at Buckstop Junction in Bismarck.

Admission is five dollars, and kids three and under are free.

