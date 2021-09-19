Advertisement

Bismarck Cancer Centers Applefest event is back at Buckstop Junction

Applefest
Applefest(KFYR-TV)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Cancer Centers annual Applefest event is back to its original home of Buckstop Junction after hosting a parking lot concert at the Community Bowl last year in light of COVID-19.

Staff say this year there will still be some COVID-19 mitigation efforts in place.

They won’t use any indoor facilities; everything will be pretty much outside.

There will be hand sanitizer stations placed throughout, and there will be social distancing when possible.

As far as festivities go, the event will feature live music, kids’ games, food vendors and of course, fresh apple cider.

“All the money raised goes back to our foundation, and to the services that we provide those patients we treat like transportation assistance, lodging assistance, message care, physical therapy dietary care, support groups, anything we can think of to really treat the whole patient and not just the cancer,” said Bismarck Cancer Center Marketing Director Sara Kelsch.

The event will be held on September 25 and the 26 at Buckstop Junction in Bismarck.

Admission is five dollars, and kids three and under are free.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Dickinson woman killed in multi-vehicle crash
Mandan community continues to wait for Chad Isaak sentence.
What’s a PSI? Mandan community continues to wait for sentence in Chad Isaak trial
Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
Agents search in Wyoming for Gabby Petito, in Florida for boyfriend
Corey Wickham
New trial granted for former Lyft driver convicted of sexually assaulting passenger
Bismarck-Mandan Professional Women in Building makeover.
Professional Women in Building surprise single mom with makeover

Latest News

Military Museum
Leaders discuss building a military museum in Bismarck
Mother-Daughter duo
Mother-daughter duo live up to “be strong” motto
Pandemic Response and Safety Grants
USDA new grants helping small businesses with COVID-19 response
Minot Resilience Manager resigns
Minot Resilience Manager resigns