BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s unemployment rate in August was 3.2%. This is down from 3.6% in July, which is typical for this time of year.

This is 2.6 percentage points lower than the unemployment rate last year, which was 5.8%. North Dakota has the eleventh lowest unemployment rate in the nation.

