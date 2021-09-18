Remembering Kenmare Officer Nielsen, 100 years later

KENMARE, N.D. – The Kenmare Police Department is honoring the life and service of fallen Officer Juluis Nielsen.

Officer Nielsen was shot and killed the line of duty 100 years ago on Sept. 18, 1921 while trying to arrest a robbery suspect.

The public is invited to attend the service at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Kenmare City Park.

After the service, there will be a procession to Trinity Lutheran Cemetery where Officer Nielsen is buried.

His death is the most recent killing of a peace officer in Ward County.

McLean County Sheriff’s Sgt. Curt Olson, who served on Kenmare’s police force will be organizing the event.

Olson said Officer Nielsen will always be remembered for his service and bravery adding that 100 years later there is more training for officer safety.

“Back in 1921, there was no training. They hired night policemen and gave them a badge and gun and sent them to work. They had no formal training other than their own intuition on how to approach people,” said Olson.

Members of Nielsen’s family will be in attendance.

