ND among states threatening lawsuit over vaccine mandates

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Twenty-four Republican State Attorneys General from around the United States signed a letter on Thursday addressed to the Biden Administration regarding the president’s sweeping vaccine mandates. They threatened legal action if the president doesn’t change course.

The letter says, “We... urge you to reconsider your unlawful and harmful plan and allow people to make their own decisions.”

President Biden’s mandates affect 80 million private and government workers. Other prominent Republicans share their sentiments with the Attorneys General: South Dakota governor Kristi Noem voiced her support in an op-ed in USA Today, telling Biden, “South Dakota will see him in court.”

This letter is aimed primarily at Biden’s use of the Occupational Safety and Health Act, which is the tool he used to mandate the vaccine for people employed in the private sector. Basically, they say OSHA is intended to protect people from hazardous conditions because of one’s work, and not hazardous conditions occurring in society generally, including at work.

Importantly, they don’t have an issue with people getting vaccinated. The issue comes with a mandate coming from the federal level. They say in the letter, ‘the vaccines have helped protect millions of Americans, and there are surely others who could benefit from obtaining this treatment.’

