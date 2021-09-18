Mouse River players opens first show of 50th Season

MINOT, N.D. – The Mouse River Players cast, and crew kicked off the first show of their 50th season Friday night by bringing back to a show returning audiences have seen on the stage before.

The stage was lit and the audience sat for the Mouse River Players revival production of “Dirty Work at the Crossroads.”

The script was written in 1940 and it is told in the style of an 1890′s melodrama complete with a mustache-twirling villain. Director Justin Anderson said the script gives the team a lot to work with.

“We wanted to keep all the language as it was written, we didn’t want to change it up for a modern audience, but we’re definitely going about it in a way that we’re not taking ourselves too seriously. So, we’re having a lot of fun with it,” said Anderson.

This is the third time the show has been brought to the local stage with one production in 1986, and another in 2005.

Cast members said they look forward to bringing their own spin on the characters to this year’s audiences.

“It’s also like, is it funny because it’s written that way, is it funny because we’re doing a good job or am I attaching a memory from a certain rehearsal to it that makes me think it’s funny but once you hear a laugh form the audience it just kind of locks everything in,” said actress Sinie Beck who plays “Fleurette” in the show.

Bringing laughter to an audience with a sinister villain, a damsel in distress and a handsome hero.

Tickets are still available for the show’s run: Sept. 18 and 24-25.

