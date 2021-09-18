Minot State Athletics to honor 2020, 2021 Hall of Fame inductees

MINOT, N.D. – Minot State University announced Friday they will be honoring their Athletics Hall of Fame inductees for last year and this year early next month.

Last year’s ceremony was postponed due to COVID-19.

The ceremony is Friday, Oct. 8 at 5 p.m. at the Clarion Hotel & Convention Center. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children.

The honorees will be recognized at halftime of the Beavers homecoming football game Sat., Oct. 9, against Moorhead State.

The 2020 class includes:

-Gary Cederstrom, baseball player / MLB umpire

-Sheila Green Gerding, women’s basketball coach

-2004-05 men’s basketball team

-Ian Best, football

-Mandy Greenberg, softball

The 2021 class includes:

-Jarret Baker, cross country/track & field

-Carly Boag, women’s basketball

-Robin (Wheeler) Filkowski, gymnastics

