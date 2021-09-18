Advertisement

Mandan man delivers more than 9,500 Constitution booklets to every eighth grader in the state

Constitution Day
Constitution Day(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Friday was Constitution Day and students across the state celebrated the adoption of the Constitution in the United States.

At Shiloh Christian School in Bismarck, eighth graders were given a pocket-sized version of the Constitution. It’s part of a project from the 917 Society to deliver the historical document to every eighth grader in the nation.

The former commander of the North Dakota AMVETS said more than 9,500 booklets were handed out throughout the state.

