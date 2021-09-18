Dickinson woman killed in multi-vehicle crash

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 24-year-old Dickinson woman is dead following a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the crash happened four miles south of Killdeer.

Troopers said the woman crossed the center line and sideswiped a crane, causing her vehicle to spin out in the road.

A pickup coming from behind the crane then hit the woman’s vehicle head-on.

The crash caused the woman to be thrown from her car, and she was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other two drivers were not seriously hurt.

