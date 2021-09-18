Advertisement

Dickinson woman killed in multi-vehicle crash

Police lights
Police lights(Live 5 News)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 24-year-old Dickinson woman is dead following a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the crash happened four miles south of Killdeer.

Troopers said the woman crossed the center line and sideswiped a crane, causing her vehicle to spin out in the road.

A pickup coming from behind the crane then hit the woman’s vehicle head-on.

The crash caused the woman to be thrown from her car, and she was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other two drivers were not seriously hurt.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI investigates Shooting Death
FBI agents investigate shooting death at Standing Rock Reservation
North Dakota district judge arrested for drunken driving
Mandan community continues to wait for Chad Isaak sentence.
What’s a PSI? Mandan community continues to wait for sentence in Chad Isaak trial
Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
In Florida, Wyoming, agents search for man, missing fiance
Dana Johnston
UPDATE: Missing Montana teen found safe, sheriff seeks information

Latest News

Constitution Day
Mandan man delivers more than 9,500 Constitution booklets to every eighth grader in the state
Out of the Darkness Walk
Dickinson community walks for suicide and mental health awareness
The Mouse River Players
Mouse River players opens first show of 50th Season
Friday Football Fever
6pm Sportscast 9/17/2021