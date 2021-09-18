Dickinson community walks for suicide and mental health awareness

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - More than 200 residents walked in Dickinson Saturday for a cause that’s not always easy to talk about. The Out of the Darkness Community Walk raises money for mental health and suicide awareness.

Some people walked in memory of someone.

“For a friend, we’re walking for a friend,” said Tim Dukart, Dickinson.

“I’m here representing my brother Jeff who was taken by suicide,” said Brenda Thielen, Dickinson.

“We are walking in honor of my brother Cordell,” said Dana Glasser, Dickinson Out of the Darkness Walk Chair.

And others hit the pavement in Dickinson to help raise money for mental health and suicide awareness.

Participants said it’s a topic that needs more attention.

“People tend not to talk about it, right?, said Dukart. Probably, it’s better off if people do bring it out and are able to talk about it.”

“Call somebody, talk to somebody, get a hold of somebody, people care we want you here,” said Heather Blum, Dickinson.

The group gathered outside the community center for a prayer before the walk. Some were wearing shirts and carrying signs in honor of their loved ones.

Many walkers also wore beads, signifying if they lost a friend, relative, or child to suicide.

“I’ve had students who have died from suicide, and just different friends from high school,” said Blum.

“Every day you think of him, and this is why we do this,” said Thielen.

They want the community to know, it’s okay to not be okay and ask for support.

“Mental health or suicide does not discriminate, and we just want everyone to know that you are not alone, please reach out if you are needing help,” said Glasser.

The event raised more than 29,000 dollars for education and support for those impacted by suicide.

