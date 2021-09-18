Annual Autumn Fest Parade returns in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bands from across central North Dakota showed off their skills for the annual Autumn Fest parade in Bismarck.

The Heid family has attended Autumn Fest for the past six years and said it’s always exciting to see new faces leading the way. Natalie Heid teaches cheer at Watcher Middle School but played trumpet and baritone in high school. She hopes her children continue the tradition.

“I started by marching with my cheerleaders the first year and now I have kids and I take them and I just hope that the excitement I get from [watching the parade] passes on to the kids,” said Hied.

High school students said they start preparing for Saturday’s parade months in advance and encourage taking time from summer vacation to create a band routine.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.