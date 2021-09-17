Williston Fire Department holds night burn training

WILLISTON, N.D. - Williston firefighters spent Wednesday evening battling live fires at their training facility as part of their annual night burn exercises.

Officials hold this event at least once a year as part of a national requirement, so that firefighters have experience dealing with nighttime burns.

Multiple crews took turns extinguishing fires on the first floor of the department’s burn building. Captain Clint Bates, who is in charge of the operation, says this is just one of the many ways firefighters stay prepared for any incident.

“Beyond this, we put in hundreds of hours of training every year to be the best we can at our jobs and serve the community at the highest level we can. This just piggybacks on the daily training we do and helps us continue our development within our program,” said Bates.

The fire department is required to do a minimum of one day burn and one night burn a year.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.