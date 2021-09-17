Sen. Daines argues evidence opposition should keep Bureau of Land Management nominee out of position

MONTANA - Senate Republicans won a nomination battle against the White House’s pick for director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and now Montana Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., is hoping they can block Bureau of Land Management nominee Tracy Stone-Manning.

Some Democrats were not completely in favor of ATF agent David Chipman, leading to the White House to withdraw his nomination last week. While all members of the Democratic caucus voted in favor to bring Stone-Manning’s nomination to the floor in July, Daines says her alleged involvement in a tree-spiking incident and bipartisan opposition from former officials should keep her from that position.

“The new information that we learned about Stone-Manning’s involvement in an eco-terrorist crime has even resulted in Obama’s former BLM director to say her nomination must be opposed,” said Daines.

Stone-Manning, a senior adviser at the National Wildlife Federation, who has worked previously for Montana Governor Steve Bullock and Senator Jon Tester (D-MT), is under fire by senate republicans for her suspected involvement in a tree spiking incident in 1989. Daines calls it eco-terrorism.

“She should not be leading the BLM, so we are hoping that President Biden will pull the nomination like he did David Chipman,” said Daines.

Senator Tester remains a supporter of Stone-Manning, saying at an earlier session that: “this is a good person that has a good heart that understands the value of our public lands.”

During her confirmation hearing on June 8, Stone-Manning told the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources that she had no involvement with the spiking of trees. Since then, reports have come out leading senate Republicans to send a letter to the president claiming she had lied under oath.

Daines also suggested that there should be another hearing to allow Stone-Manning to address these claims.

Currently, there have been no further votes on Stone-Manning’s position.

