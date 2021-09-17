Rugby reopens Independent living community

RUGBY, N.D. – The city of Rugby will now have an independent affordable housing living option for residents with the grand reopening of the Courtyard Apartments Thursday afternoon.

The independent living community is available for those age 62 and older.

The roughly $2 million project was funded by state programs, grants, and equity and project reserves.

The renovations allowed for full updates to all four buildings

Andrea Diede, the Executive Director of Affording Housing Developers said the project has been in the works for three years and residents are already moving in.

“We are accepting applications, we do have a couple of vacancies left and so, currently there’s 20 units and 13 are occupied and we do have a couple of applications that are being processed for move in, “said Diede.

DieDe said there are two more projects for affordable housing in the works in both Napoleon and Rolla set to begin next spring with a completion goal of 2023.

Applications for the Courtyard Apartments are available online here.

