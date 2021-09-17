Professional Women in Building surprise single mom with makeover

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A group of about 40 women from Bismarck and Mandan, working in a traditionally male-dominated field, came together earlier this year to support each other.

The Bismarck-Mandan Professional Women in Building (PWB) just wrapped up celebrating Professional Women in Building Week in a big way.

“Surprisingly, there’s a lot of women out there that are making these companies work,” Vicki Moran, president of PWB, said about the group coming together.

All year, the group set out to celebrate their drive, commitment to give back and heart for their community by making a positive difference.

That giving spirit reached new levels this week when they unveiled a complete bedroom makeover for one lucky person.

“We had so many deserving people. But, Abby’s application came through, and she had told us she’s a single mom with two little boys,” said Hannah Haynes, a PWB member.

Abby Krebs is now a single mother to a three- and five-year-old after losing her husband in an ATV accident last April. Like so many other parents she needed some space to recharge.

“I spend a lot of time in my room. Pretty much, when my kids go to bed, I go in there and read and watch tv,” Abby said. “Or in the morning, they come in and snuggle on the bed.”

In just two weeks, and with support from over a dozen local companies, the women transformed Abby’s oasis. Lindsey Ashley and Nataly Anderson of Tobias Marman Construction offered project management and interior design expertise.

The project was made possible by Bismarck Heating & Air, Haider Glass Specialties, Big River Builders, The Painters Inc., Paramount Builders, Interiors by Design, Erica Thune Photography, Interior Finish & Remodel, River + Ranch Magazine, Dakota Community Bank & Trust, Organize with Lexi, Mattress Firm, Magi-Touch Carpet One and Precision Wood Finish.

“Coming together as a group, this master bedroom makeover is beyond my wildest dreams,” Moran said. “It’s not something any one of us could have done alone. But as a collaboration, it’s amazing what we’ve accomplished.”

In the end, their gift was much more than a new design, carpet, paint and décor. The team saw one woman who built a strong foundation for her family, then built her some room to rest easy.

“It’s more than I could have ever imagined,” Abby said of the final product.

You can find the Bismarck-Mandan Professional Women in Building on Facebook to learn more.

