North Dakota judge pleads guilty to drunken driving

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota district judge has pleaded guilty to a drunken driving charge after allegedly crashing into two parked cars in downtown Fargo last weekend.

An attorney for Southeast Judicial District Judge Cherie Clark entered a guilty plea on her behalf to a misdemeanor DUI charge in Fargo Municipal Court. Clark did not appear in court.

The judge was given a suspended 30-day jail sentence, $650 fine and ordered to under to complete a chemical dependency evaluation, KVRR reported Friday.

Clark said in a statement that she was arrested Sept. 11 and was cited for impaired driving after a breath test showed she was slightly over the legal limit.

“As an elected official, I am expected to set a positive example. I failed to do so. I accept full responsibility for my actions” Clark said.

“I will faithfully comply with the terms and conditions imposed by the Court as consequences for my decision. I extend my sincere apologies to the voters of my district, to my family and colleagues, and to the entire community. I will work tirelessly to restore the diminished trust and confidence resulting from my actions.”

Clark is based in Jamestown. She was previously a prosecutor in the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office.

