North Dakota district judge arrested for drunken driving

Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 9:24 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota district judge is facing a drunken driving charge after allegedly crashing into two parked cars in downtown Fargo.

South Central Judicial District Judge Cherie Clark, who is based in Jamestown, was arrested after officers responded to a report of the crash about midnight Saturday, authorities said.

Officers conducted standard field sobriety tests and a breath test before Clark was arrested, KFGO radio reported. A citation was issued Monday, according to court documents.

Clark was appointed to bench by Gov. Doug Burgum in 2017. She previously served as an assistant Cass County prosecutor for 11 years.

Court documents do not list an attorney for Clark.

