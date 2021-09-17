Advertisement

ND National Guard resuming COVID-19 support response

North Dakota National Guard
North Dakota National Guard
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota National Guard announced Friday they have recently resumed assisting state officials with the COVID-19 response.

The guard said they recently placed roughly 65 guard members on COVID-19 duty, with 50 assisting contact identification, and 15 others supporting the state lab.

The guard began COVID-19 duty on March 16, 2020, and in November, the guard set the record for the longest mobilization, surpassing that of the 2011 flood.

To date, the guard has worked 552 days in COVID-19 support duty.

