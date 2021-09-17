Mouse River Players opens first show of 50th season

MINOT, N.D. – Cast and crew with the Mouse River Players said they are ready to welcome audiences back with the first show of their 50th season.

Friday night they will present their revival performance of “Dirty Work at the Crossroads.”

This is the third time the show has been brought to the local stage with one production in 1986, and another in 2005.

Director Justin Anderson said the unique combination of styles, the script being written in 1940 and being told in the style of an 1890′s melodrama gives the team a lot to work with.

“We wanted to keep all the language as it was written, we didn’t want to change it up for a modern audience, but we’re definitely going about it in a way that we’re not taking ourselves too seriously. So, we’re having a lot of fun with it,” said Anderson.

Tickets are still available for Friday’s show at 7:30 and the show will run Sept. 17-18 and 24-25.

You can get your tickets at the Mouse River Theatre box office or online here.

