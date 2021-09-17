Mouse River Players holds open auditions for ‘Alice in Wonderland’

MINOT, N.D. – While crew and staff with the Mouse River Players get one show started, preparations for the next one are already happening.

The Mouse River Players will be holding auditions for their next production of Alice in Wonderland this weekend, after power outages last week caused them to reschedule. Auditions start Saturday, Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. and continue Sept. 19-20 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Adults, teenagers and kids are all encouraged to come out.

According to the theatre, no preparation is needed, and questions can be sent to info@mouseriverplayers.com attention Krys Zorbaugh or Ashley Nilsen if you have any questions about the audition process.

