Morton County continues to work through DAPL cases five years after protests began

MORTON COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - In December 2014, Energy Transfer Partners applied to the federal government for permits to build the Dakota Access pipeline.

The pipeline was set to stretch 1,200 miles, cost $3.8 billion and carry half a million barrels of oil a day. By 2016, a permit for 358 miles of pipeline was approved and camps of protesters arrived.

By August 10, 2016, the first of hundreds of protesters were arrested. This kicked off a lengthy string of court cases.

“We were an office of three attorneys when this started and our office was budgeted for five or six, at that time. We were already understaffed. And then you add in hundreds of arrests at that time. It’s not something that you plan for,” said Morton County State’s Attorney Gabrielle Goter.

Protesters were indicted for a number of reasons ranging from criminal trespass to inciting a riot, and more serious charges.

Goter said: “They usually involved explosives or fire. There’s a significant amount of property damage. Following up even with individuals who were contracted up here, there’s millions of dollars of loss in property”

Goter adds that more than 700 cases were filed in Morton County, but not all cases proceeded.

“It’s like a cost-benefit analysis. What’s the cost of bringing back law enforcement officers from around the state, out of state. What are we actually going to get in these cases. We had already sent out offers in every one of our cases. Have these people made an appearance? Are they likely to make an appearance? Do we want them back in the state of North Dakota?” said Goter.

Law enforcement cleared camps in February of 2017, but litigation continues today.

Just over 30 DAPL protest cases remain open and are being reviewed by Morton County state’s attorneys. Most of them are in warrant status and could remain inactive until those charged during DAPL protests are brought into custody.

Negotiations between the state, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the Justice Department began today to discuss money spent by the state during the protests.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.