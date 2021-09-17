McKenzie County Healthcare Systems reacts to federal vaccine mandates

WATFORD CITY, N.D. - Last week, President Joe Biden announced new vaccine requirements that would require employers with more than 100 employees and healthcare workers at facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid funding to be vaccinated.

McKenzie County Healthcare Systems CEO Dan Kelly says they will follow any rules issued once they are confirmed. Until then, he says vaccines will remain optional at his facilities in respect of individual rights of those who do not want to be vaccinated.

“We are waiting for the president’s mandate to be codified through the rules and we will look at those rules and we will follow those, but to speak specifically, we are not mandating vaccination at this time,” said Kelly.

Kelly says Vaccinating, masking, and social distancing are the best ways to help free up hospital capacity and limit the spread of COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.